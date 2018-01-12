A NEW deli will be opening up in what is now being described as Newport’s “independent” area on Monday.



The Whole Earth Deli will open on Clytha Park Road to become neighbours of The Rogue Fox coffee house, The Cellar Door micro-pub and popular eatery Meat.

This latest addition will further transform an area which is seeing a whole new lease of life.



The deli will be on the opposite side of the road next door to La Pizzeria and is due to open on Monday, January 15.



Owner Tom Stanger, who lives in the area itself, said this is third time lucky for his business, after two other possible venues fell through.



Mr Stanger had planned to open in Newport Arcade but the 45-year-old added: “The venue fell through, then I was also looking to open up in Newport Market but that didn’t come about either.



“I actually live not far from Clytha Park Road and I walk up and down here almost every day. I guess you don’t really see what’s under your nose.

"I will be offering something a little different to the people round here."

The Whole Earth Deli will offer a variety of fresh foods such as olives, bakery goods and local Welsh produce along with foods people cannot find in their local supermarkets.

The deli will be open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Fridays and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.