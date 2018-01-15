AN OAKDALE primary school is the first school in Wales to host the Welsh Open Rubik’s Cube Championships.

Organised by the World Cube Association, the competition - held at Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School - will see competitors solve mechanical puzzles that are operated by twisting groups of pieces, commonly known as ‘twisty puzzles’.

The primary school is just one of many host venues across the world who will welcome 75 competitors from nine countries later this month on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28.

Steven Potter, one of the teachers at Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School, said he works with all the pupils on maths and problem solving.

He also said he got into using the Rubik's cube around a year ago.

He said: "I started learning how to solve the Rubik's Cube and I didn't realise there was such a thing as the cubing events.

"I looked online and saw that there had never been a championship in Wales before so thought it would be good for us.

"We have 83 people coming from nine countries."

Head teacher Craig George added: “We are thrilled to be hosting this prestigious world competition. The pupils are very excited and have been learning about the skill involved to solve these tricky puzzles.”

Entry to the event is charged at £10.

For more information, visit the website www.worldcubeassociation.org or contact the World Cube Association via email on ukcubeassociation@gmail.com