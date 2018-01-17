THE PRINCESS Royal has visited a new hub which provides support services for children and families in Blaenau Gwent.

Her Royal Highness met with families in Cwm during a visit to the new Flying Start Hub on Tuesday.

The Flying Start Hub is one of several in the county borough which, under the Flying Start programme, provides support to families in some of the most disadvantaged areas of Wales.

Feedback from parents so far is that the hub gives the community a feeling of regeneration and hope and will help to give children a ‘flying start’ in life.

The Flying Start Programme provides an enhanced health visiting service, high quality parenting support, early language development services and free childcare for two-year-olds.

It also offers midwifery support, antenatal nurture programme, baby massage, baby yoga, speech and language therapy, weaning, home safety advice and parent courses such as healthy cooking.

The programme also works closely with local schools to ensure a smooth transition of the children from childcare into nursery/school.

The Princess Royal was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant for Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken and was introduced to the High Sheriff of Gwent, Kevin Thomas, the MP and AM for Blaenau Gwent; councillors and officers of Blaenau Gwent Council and representatives of Welsh Government.

Her Royal Highness also met with childcare providers, the headteacher of Cwm Primary School, health visitors and language support workers.

The Princess Royal was given a tour of the hub including the childcare room; the light and sensory room and the community room.

Cllr John Mason, Blaenau Gwent council’s executive member for social services, said: “It was absolutely wonderful to welcome Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal to Blaenau Gwent and show her some of the excellent work we are carrying out around the Flying Start Programme.

"In Blaenau Gwent we have fully embraced the Flying Start programme and all its benefits and through the hubs we make sure that we are right out in the heart of our communities to carry out this work which is making a real difference to local families.”

Her Royal Highness unveiled a plaque to officially mark the visit and was presented with a gift by local children.