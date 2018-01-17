MORE than £4,000 has been raised in a fundraising appeal to help a boy fighting a rare form of cancer.

The community in Abergavenny and further afield is continuing to rally in support of two-year-old Jacob Jones who has been diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma.

Well-wishes and donations have flooded in to a JustGiving page launched around just 10 days ago, with the total at £4,129 as of yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday, Abergavenny Round Table received £500 worth of florist ribbons which it will donate to make car bows.

The group purchased the ribbons after hearing about car bows being sold for £2 each for the fund.

With 333 rolls of ribbon ordered, and each roll enough to make 17 bows, it is enough to potentially sell £11,000 worth of car bows.

Matt Lane, vice chairman of Abergavenny Round Table, said: "This is a local boy who needs the community’s help and we thought the best way to support this cause was for us to buy the ribbon for them.

"We found a supplier and bought £500 worth of red ribbon.

"We’ve got 333 rolls in total and if our calculations are correct then it should enable them to make somewhere in the region of 5,600 bows and should raise around £11,000 to help Jacob.

"Obviously the real task is down to the volunteers who made the appeal for ribbon and we’ll be leaving it in their capable hands.

"It would be great to see a bow on the front every vehicle in the area, showing their support."

Meanwhile people across the community are taking part in events to support the appeal.

These include a fundraising night at Abergavenny Labour Club on Friday January 26, which will include a karaoke, bouncy castle and other entertainments.

Tesco in Ebbw Vale are also set to hold a Superheroes Day, while others are taking part in sky dives, marathons and boxing events.

Doctors have told the family Jacob currently has a 34 per cent chance of survival.

The family have set a target to raise £250,000 by January next year to pay for the operation.

The treatment - known as difluoromethylornithine is aimed at preventing a relapse.