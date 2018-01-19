EIGHT people involved in the supply of a “vast” amount of class A drugs in Newport have been jailed for more than 40 years.

The network, uncovered by undercover police officers, was headed by brothers Mohammad and Khalik Hussain and operated out of their home in Potter Street in Pill.

At Cardiff Crown Court on Friday both men, aged 27 and 25 respectively, were each sent to prison for 10 years for leading the operation.

Yassar Hussain, Kai Bryan, Emerson Clarke and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons had a “significant role” as street dealers.

Sarah Ford and Bobbie Chick used their homes in Castle Street and St Michael’s Street as safehouses to store crack cocaine and heroin.

Raids by police under Operation Wheel uncovered drugs with an estimated street value of more than £100,000.

The court heard that buyers and potential dealers travelled as far as Hengoed, Bridgend, Swansea, and Neath to buy drugs from the gang.

Between April 25 and June 15 last year, they were involved in handing drug wraps to individuals on foot, in cars and even taxis along Potter Street.

Police officers working undercover as part of Operation Wheel observed covertly, and through CCTV, what prosecutor Matthew Cobbe described as “brazen street dealing”.

He added: “The camera shows blatant drug deals taking place, and Mohammad and Khalik Hussain are seen directly dealing to customers in the street and directing others on their behalf.”

The wider drugs operation was brought to a halt on July 4 when 54 officers from Gwent Police carried out four simultaneous warrants in the Pill area, arresting all of the defendants.

At the home of Ford, 30, police found around 346 grams of crack cocaine worth £34,600 and 240 grams of cocaine worth nearly £13,300.

Officers also found large amounts of bicarbonate soda, used to cut the cocaine, among other drug paraphernalia.

At the home of Chick, aged 40, 185 grams of heroin potentially worth £19,600 was recovered alongside smaller heroin wraps worth in excess of £2,500.

Nigel Fryer, defending Ford, said she was “devastated” and described her actions as “naive”, while Steven Thomas, on behalf of Chick, agreed his client’s role was a “lesser” one.

Both were sentenced to three years in prison.

When Yassar Hussain, 23, of St Julian’s Avenue, was arrested he was found with heroin which carried a resale value of more than £1,500. He was observed by police making 12 clear drug deals on camera, and was jailed for 67 months.

But Gareth Williams, defending, said that CCTV footage only showed Hussain actively dealing during three days of the three-month surveillance.

During this period on May 17, Bryan, 18, of Baldwin Drive, Newport, led police on a car chase from the Tredegar Park roundabout to Potter Street.

Dashcam footage played in court showed youths jumping on the front of the police car in a bid to impede the pursuit.

While Bryan ran away from the car once stopping, police found passenger Mohammad Hussain in the car with £1,000 in cash.

Bryan was later arrested at an apartment Mohammad Hussain had rented out for four days as a “treat for his friends”, according to Mr Cobbe.

Bryan, who was seen making seven clear deals on camera, was defended by James Evans, who said his driving came as a result of “panic”.

“He realised that the police were going to pull him over. His mother had told him that if he were to get in trouble with driving again that she was going to kick him out of the house,” the court heard.

Bryan was jailed for four years and nine months on conspiracy to supply class A drugs and dangerous driving.

Clarke, aged 19, of Windsor Castle Road, was captured on camera making two clear deals to buyers. He was jailed for 57 months.

“He is a footsoldier who bitterly regrets what he’s done,” said Jeremy Hayes, defending.

The 16-year-old youth was arrested at his home in front of his parents having been seen making seven clear deals on CCTV. He had been found with three-and-a-half kilograms of cutting ingredients and wraps of crack cocaine worth £360.

Ben Waters, defending the boy who was jailed for a year, said: “He has brought great shame on his family.”

Speaking after the case Gwent Police detective chief inspector Nick Wilkie said: “These latest results demonstrate our ongoing and relentless commitment to targeting individuals and groups who are involved in the supply of illegal drugs and ensuring they are bought to justice.

"This organised crime group committed serious offences openly and brazenly, they thought with impunity - they were wrong.

" The sentences they received today reflect their detrimental effect on the local community and I hope this gives out the message that drug crime will not be tolerated in Gwent and that those who consider a life crime will pay the consequences."