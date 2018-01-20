IT IS January. The temperature dallies a little above freezing. The sun, which admittedly neglected to make an appearance all day, has long since set.

Dozens of people resplendent in decorated horse skulls and all manner of colourful garb, are engaged in banter and singing in the middle of the Old Wye Bridge at Chepstow.

It could only be the town's annual Wassail and Mari Lwyd, a celebration of the New Year with roots set deep in antiquity, but which in recent years has seen a revival in Chepstow and other parts of south Wales.

The increasingly popular Chepstow celebration has a distinct cross-border flavour, combining the predominantly English tradition of wassailing and the Welsh Mari Lwyd tradition.

Hence, the now traditional meeting of Welsh and English revellers mid-bridge, which provides a noisy, good-natured high point.

Strange? Of course. But that is what gives the observance of such ancient traditions its power.

It provides a connection to, and maintains, customs that can seem quaint and unconnected to the modern world.

But without them, that world can seem a duller, less fascinating place - and inevitably, the 21st Century impinges without spoiling one jot the enjoyment of participants and spectators.

Thus, the decorated horse skull Mari Lwyds become their human conduits again, pausing between engagements to check mobile phone messages, while they and their marvellous costumes are photographed, filmed, tweeted and texted far and wide.

Hundreds of spectators braved the cold on the bridge for a close-up look at the singing and verbal antics, as hundreds more watched on a big screen.

Earlier in the day, Mari Lwyds and an apple tree wassail were enacted, and there was energetic and colourful Morris dancing, from groups including Chepstow's own Widders Border Morris.

And a grand Mari Lwyd at the Chepstow Castle Inn attracted 21 Mari Lwyds, which was the biggest such gathering on record.