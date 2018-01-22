A WOMAN remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, after she was involved in a crash in Magor on Friday morning.

Gwent Police were called to the scene in Newport Road at around 9am on January 19, following reports of an incident between a Volkswagen Golf and a Porsche Cayenne.

The 49-year-old pedestrian from the Undy area was taken to the Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales by ambulance with serious injuries.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman added that the road was closed for a period of time whilst officers carried out their work and recovery took place.

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to call 101 quoting log number 67 19/01/18 with any information.