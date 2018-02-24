OUR beautiful Dog of the Week is 10-month-old staffie cross, Gemma who only arrived at Newport City Dogs Home this week.

The staff at the home received an urgent telephone call from a local veterinary practice on Wednesday - Gemma's owner had asked them to euthanise her. She was being left in a crate for up to 13 hours a day, and as she was toileting in the crate her owner felt this wasn't acceptable, and so decided to have her put to sleep. Thankfully the vets refused and telephoned the staff at home to see if there was any room at the inn. The staff didn't hesitate, and Gemma is now settling into her temporary lodgings, completely unaware that she missed death by a whisker. Gemma is a little on the portly side, and she has very little muscle mass due to inadequate exercise. She has been enjoying her time with the staff and volunteers and meeting other dogs at the home, but it's pretty clear she isn't used to being walked on a lead, so Gemma will need to go back to basics regarding her training. She is a darling little lady though, there isn't a bad bone in her. She is eager to learn and is lapping up all the love, fuss and attention she is getting.

At just ten months of age, Gemma is still a very young dog. She seems to have put her past behind her very quickly, and she has it all to look forward to now! If you would like to meet Gemma please please call 01633 290 902 for more information between 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm, on weekdays, 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 3.30pm on Saturday. Please note: the home is CLOSED on Sundays