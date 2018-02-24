A YELLOW weather warning of snow has been issued by the Met Office for Tuesday, and could cause travel disruption as well as power cuts and travel chaos.

Snow could fall across the region, and the warning, which comes into effect at 0.05am on February 27, is in place for Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

The forecast from the Met Office states: “Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday.

“There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

“Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”

Regarding the weather warning, the chief forecaster from the Met Office said: “Further snow showers are expected through Tuesday, with the potential for a more organised band of snow to push south-west across many parts of England and Wales through the day.

“There is uncertainty in the extent of snow. However, there is the potential for five to 10cm of snow in places where showers become more frequent, or in association with the more persistent band of snow.

“Nearby locations may see much less snow and only small accumulations of zero to 2cm in places.

“Strong winds will lead to drifting of lying snow, with lightning an additional hazard, particularly near North Sea coasts.”

It is expected to remain in place until 11.55pm on the same day.