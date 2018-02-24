A CHARITY is appealing for information on two missing cats before its "too late".

Charity Usk New Start Cat Rescue re-homed two cats - Twinkle and Star - to a family in Monmouth two weeks ago.

But the charity's founder Sam Murray has said the cats have recently disappeared, with one believed to be stuck under floorboards in a house.

"They are very nervous," she said.

"Since searching the house for the cats they could not be found.

"But then we noticed a hole - a bit bigger than a brick - in the wall.

"It has also been reported that cat eyes have been seen under the floorboards."

She added: "We put food down and it has been eaten. We will continue to put food and water down but it needs rescuing."

Mrs Murray said that the charity is desperately appealing for information on the tortoise-shelled cats before "time runs out".

She said: "We believe the one cat is still under there and it has been there for nine days.

"We have heard that the other has possibly escaped and has been spotted in the Dixton Road area. This cat needs to be found because it has not had food or water.

"What we also need to do is find out which of the cats has escaped so we know which is still in the house. That way it will help us in rescuing the one under the floorboards.

"We are appealing for information before time runs out."