THOUSANDS of chocolates will be delivered to mums in hospitals today to remember the popular Gwent woman Emily Clark.

The delivery - which is part of an appeal launched to mark what would have been Ms Clark’s 21st birthday – will mean more than a thousand mothers get chocolates on Mother’s Day.

Ms Clark’s mum Donna Dunn said they have collected 3,557 chocolate boxes and bags, adding some have already been delivered.

Ms Dunn said: “I am really grateful to everyone who has donated to us – we have collected a lot more than we anticipated. The response has been overwhelming.

“I hope it will raise some smiles to some mums who can’t be where they want to be today.”

Ms Dunn said more than a thousand mothers will get a treat thanks to the special appeal, called Mission21, which aims to mark her daughter's birthday doing what she did best - inspiring others.

The mum said their original plan was to deliver to two wards but that, in the end, they will be delivering to more than 40 wards, hospitals and hospices. These include the St Pierre ward, in Chepstow, St David’s Hospice and the Royal Gwent’s Hospital children’s ward.

“It is for mums who are caring for children, for mums who are unwell themselves or for mums who are nurses and are working today,” she said.

“We delivered to the Royal Gwent’s main delivery unit and the midwife that delivered Emily opened the door.

“It was very emotional to start our deliveries there and also visit the ward she died on.”

Tomorrow will mark the second anniversary of Ms Clark’s death, who died aged 18 on March 12, 2016 from a rare form of blood cancer.

Ms Dunn, from Cwmbran, said: “It is very hard. We thought it would help make this weekend a bit easier.

“But the grief will be there forever. I don’t think anyone ever gets over losing a child."

To find out more about the appeal, visit facebook.com/mission21.2018