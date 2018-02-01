GWENT Police are appealing for information following a purse theft.

Officers would like the speak with the man and woman pictured following reports on the theft taking place in Commercial Street in Newport.

During the incident on February 1, 2018 at approximately 3.10pm the victim had her purse stolen from her handbag whilst shopping.

The purse contained £95 in cash, loose change, two bankcards, various store loyalty cards, coupons and sentimental photographs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log: 318 01/02/2018 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.