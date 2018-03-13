MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council will consider an overhaul of its planning system after it failed to reach home-building targets in the last four years.

A shortfall in housing supply, together with a shortage of land on which to build new homes, prompted an early review of the authority’s local development plan (LDP).

And next week, councillors will discuss a shake-up at a meeting, amid fears over the creation of “imbalanced communities and socio-economic problems”.

Upon adopting the current plan, in February 2014, the council had hoped to build 488 homes a year. But only 667 properties have been completed since, with seven strategic housing sites across the county remaining undelivered.

The viability of each of the sites, which are supposed to be completed by 2021, will also be reassessed, with officers recommending a new LDP be drawn up to 2033.

Other factors that have informed a review include the Cardiff Capital City Region Deal and the scrapping of the Severn Bridge tolls.

Officers have recommended that Monmouthshire enter into a strategic development plan (SDP) with the nine other councils involved in the City Deal.

“[The SDP] would provide an appropriate and effective footprint to deliver strategic, cross-boundary land use planning at the regional scale, supporting the region’s economic, transport and other aspirations,” a report reads.

At a meeting of the democratic services commitee on March 12, head of planning Mark Hand said the council would be making an effort to include young people, disabled people and the Gyspy and Travelling community in an LDP consultation.

Monmouthshire is the most expensive place to live in Wales, according to the Principality House Price Index, with an average house price of £263,000.

If approved, the council will adopt the new LDP, and the SDP, in early 2022.

The meeting will take place on Monday.