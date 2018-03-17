THE UK Government has been "slow to act" to protect the steel industry, Newport East MP Jessica Morden has said.

The sector has been under strain for some time, and earlier this month Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff would be imposed on imports of steel, as well as 10 per cent on aluminium, in an effort to protect American producers.

Two years ago Tata Steel, which runs plants in Llanwern and Caerphilly, as well as a massive facility in Port Talbot, announced plans to close its entire UK operation. Although it has since reversed the plan following a merger with German firm ThyssenKrupp, the sector remains under strain.

And, addressing international trade secretary Liam Fox in Parliament earlier this week, Ms Morden warned president Trump's tariffs could have a serious impact on the industry.

"The recovery that we have seen in our steel industry has been fragile," she said.

"We are facing not only the direct impact of tariffs on our exports but the indirect effects of other countries finding a home for displaced steel.

"The government have been slow to act during the steel crisis in the recent past.

"Can (Dr Fox) assure my steelworking constituents that the government will do everything they can to fight for our industry at this time?"

Dr Fox replied he was in talks with the European Union over the issue, and countermeasures were being put in place.

He added: "I hope that sense will prevail".

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds also spoke during the debate, saying: "We all hope that these tariffs will not be imposed on March 23, but if they are, what steps will the government commit to taking in order to support steelmaking in this country and our steelmaking communities?"

Dr Fox replied: "If there are going to be exemptions for the EU or the UK, we would want to see them introduced as early as possible."

According to British manufacturers’ organisation EEF, around 350,000 tonnes of steel was exported from the UK in 2017, of which about 15 per cent of this going to the USA.