TRIBUTES have been paid to a much-loved retired teacher who died in a fatal crash in Abergavenny.

Barbara Calligan from Abergavenny, was described by her family as "selfless, fun-loving and bright" and said she enjoyed life.

Gwent Police is renewing an appeal for witnesses the crash in Hillcrest Road, Abergavenny, at around 5:10pm on March 15.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "During the collision, we believe a silver Subaru Impreza driven by 72-year-old woman from the area has collided with a 62-year-old female pedestrian, also from the area.

"Sadly, the pedestrian who sadly passed away, can now be named as 62-year-old Barbara Calligan from Abergavenny.

"Barbara, a retired teacher has been described by her family as selfless, fun-loving and bright, enjoying her life.

"She will be dearly missed by Izzy, Andy and all her family. Izzy and Andy also wish to convey their gratitude for all the support they've received from family and friends."

A 72-year-old woman was arrested but has since been released under investigation.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision to please contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 388 15/03/18.