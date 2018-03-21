A MAN who attempted to use counterfeit notes in several Newport High Street stores has been jailed.

James Webley appeared in Cardiff Crown Court today after pleading guilty to fraud charges at an earlier hearing.

The 24-year-old, of main street, Barry, attempted to pass off fake notes on four occasions including one on May 6 2017 and three occasions on January 22, 2018, the court heard.

In 2017, Webley used a counterfeit £20 note in Newport’s Costa coffee shop and the following year he was described as going from “shop to shop” in Newport attempting to use a fake note.

The three shops included River Island, JD Sports and Primark where it was found the note didn’t have the correct weight or markings.

Suzanne Payne, defending, said that Webley received the notes “cash in hand” from someone he worked with and maintained in police interview that he didn’t know they were fake.

She added that the quantity of notes involved in the offence was low and that he was not close to the source of the counterfeiter.

She also asked for credit for his guilty plea, said he is working to deal with his drug issues and that he has applied for a work course which will allow him to “look forward to a better future”.

Recorder Caroline Rees QC said Webley had a “history of non-compliance with court orders” but acknowledged it was connected to drug abuse which he has tried to control.

She said that sentence was aggravated by previous convictions and the “repeated acts” of using counterfeit notes with three in around 45 minutes earlier this year.

In summary, the recorder added the offences are dealt with seriously by the courts as they cause harm to both the economy and individuals.

Webley was sentenced to 15 months in prison and must serve half before being released on licence.

Upon release, he will remain under supervision for a period of 12 months.