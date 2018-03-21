IF YOU are looking for something silly to take your mind off the possibility of Beast from the East Three arriving next week, then this is the show for you.

Spamalot, 'lovingly ripped off' from the cult film Monty Python and the Holy Grail is an energy-packed romp through the middle ages complete with rude Frenchmen, flying cows, a killer rabbit and a laugh a minute.

The hit West End show has been brought right up to date in Cardiff this week featuring Wynne Evans (Gio Compario from the GoCompare adverts) as Sir Galahad, and we were there for the first night. Wynne looked like he is enjoying every second of being part of the mayhem - and we were delighted to be there to witness it.

Song and dance routines abound throughout the show - some you may know and some you probably won't - as do some of the best scenes from the film (think hamsters and elderberries, the castle of Camelot and the Cave of Caerbannog).

The Lady of the Lake (Sarah Harlington) stole the stage whenever she appeared. King Arthur (Bob Harms) and his trusty steed Patsy (Rhys Owen) brilliantly set the slightly manic tone for the evening. And the Knights of the Round Table dance when ever they're able and also meet the Knights Who Say Nii and the Black Knight.

If you've seen the film, you'll know what to expect. If you haven't, you're in for a real treat. And whatever you do, make sure you don't miss out on the fun and go along to enjoy the show before it leaves town.