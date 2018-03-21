A RHYMNEY man has been sent to prison after hanging his sheepdog from a tree.

Graham Thomas, of Rowan Place, Rhymney, Tredegar, pleaded not guilty to the offence under the Animal Welfare Act, that in August 2017 he caused unnecessary suffering to a Welsh border collie by hanging it with a rope from a tree in the area of Pen Bryn Oer Farm, Rhymney.

Three witnesses who saw the incident called the RSPCA, who were then able to conduct investigations.

Thomas told the court that it had been an accidental death, as he said the dog had ran up the tree of his own accord with a 20-foot piece of rope attached to his neck which then became twisted.

He added that by the time he reached the tree the dog had died.

Along with taking witness statements, the RSPCA sought the opinion of an expert vet, who said that it seemed highly unlikely that the dog would have been able to climb the tree.

But witnesses told the RSPCA that before the incident they had seen Thomas shouting and swearing at the dog called Prince.

Thomas was found guilty on Monday, March 12 following a trial held at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

And today he was sentenced to an 18-week custodial sentence and was banned from keeping dogs and sheep for life. He was also ordered to pay £750 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £115 at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

At the sentencing hearing it was heard that it was one of the “clearest” acts of cruelty that had been encountered and was so serious that only custody could be justified.

RSPCA inspector Emma Smith said: “This is such an unusual and disturbing case where a sheepdog was killed by his owner allegedly because he wouldn’t round up his sheep properly.

“Prince would have suffered immensely which resulted sadly in his death. This deliberate cruelty is just so horrific to fathom. Following the incident his body was then removed by the defendant and burnt.

“It must have been extremely distressing for the witnesses to have seen this. We are very grateful to them for reporting it to us and assisting with our investigations.”