A WOMAN is asking the public to help find her dog who went missing in her local park on Tuesday.

Lisa Tainton, who is registered blind, was out walking her toy poodle with her family in Pontypool Park between 12pm and 1pm when her dog was suddenly spooked and ran away.

The 46-year-old mum - who is currently without a guide dog as her last one had to be retired because of continuous ear infections at the end of 2017 - said she is devastated at the disappearance of her pet.

Mrs Tainton, of New Inn, said: "She was running around with my mum's dog and this cocker spaniel came up and they started playing. This other dog must have done something that frightened my dog as she squealed and then just bolted off.

"I couldn't run after her as obviously I can't see and my mum is 73-years-old and has Crohn's disease so she can't run either. She just ran off into the distance."

Mrs Tainton said she went out looking for her poodle several times on Tuesday but has still had no luck.

She said: "We were there looking for her until 7pm, then came home and put things on social media and went back out at 9pm. Then we went back again at 3am but there was no sign.

"We contacted the police and have been advised not to give her name out by them. She is apricot coloured and was wearing a black harness and pink collar."

Mrs Tainton said she is hoping her dog hasn't been stolen, as she has been a comfort to her after her guide dog of four years had to be retired.

"It has been very difficult without my guide dog Ava," she said. "It can take up to 12 months to get a new guide dog. It is difficult without her. It's proving difficult and it is not as easy to get around with a stick."

Mrs Tainton is asking anyone who sees her dog to ring the number on her collar or take her to a local vets surgery as she is microchipped.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a lost dog at 6am this morning, Wednesday 21st, March. The dog had been walking in Pontypool Park when it ran off. The owner has been able to find the dog and is appealing for information to help find the dog.

"The dog is described as an apricot toy poodle."

Gwent Police said anyone with information that could help, should call 101 quoting log 34 21/3/18.