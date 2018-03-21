TWO groups presented a cheque to St David's Hospice this month.

The Shaftesbury Youf Gang and Unity Youth Forum visited St David's Hospice in Malpas to present a cheque of £1,425 on Saturday, March 10.

The money had been raised through a sponsored climb of Newport Transporter Bridge.

Youf Gang chairman Richy Davies said: "This was a fabulous visit with a video presentation and tour of the facility.

"Certificates were given to all of the participants which I think was really kind.

"This fantastic charity does amazing work and it was a real eye opener for members of Youf Gang.

He added: "We will aim to raise money in the future for St Davids - along with our friends at Unity Youth Forum which is run by Newport City Homes."