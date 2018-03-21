GWENT Police are appealing for information after items including a Welsh gold pendant and an 18 carat watch strap were taken during a burglary.

The incident occurred in Rudry Road, Rudry between 2pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 7.

Officers understand the offenders gained access to the house after the glass in the rear door and during the burglary, a large quanity of jewellery was taken.

These included: an 18 carat gold watch strap and watch fob on a long gold chain, a welsh gold pendant depicting a character symbol from the Mabinogion, a gold sovereign coin pendant, an antique gold brooch depicting a harp with an emerald stone, a selection of brooches including two antique solid silver brooches, approximately 30 pairs of earrings, two leather purses, two silk purses, bracelets and necklaces.

Anyone with information should called the police on 101 quoting reference log 264 07/02/18.