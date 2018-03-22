TWO schools from Newport were involved in the creation of a new Estyn report into how educational establishments should test and develop its more able and talented students.

Langstone Primary School and St Joseph’s RC High School form part of Estyn’s report ‘Supporting more able and talented pupils’ which has been published today.

It outlines how highly-effective teaching, strong external partnerships and opportunities for pupils to learn independently are enabling schools to stretch their more able and talented pupils successfully.

Meilyr Rowlands, the chief inspector at Estyn, said: “There are pupils in every school in Wales who have exceptional academic abilities or skills.

“Some pupils may show an aptitude in areas such as art, music, drama or sport, whereas others may demonstrate outstanding leadership, team working or entrepreneurial skills.

“Schools must provide extended opportunities across the curriculum for these more able and talented pupils to achieve their full potential.

“Today’s report uses case studies to showcase innovative approaches to stimulating and challenging young minds of all abilities.”

Taking an in depth look into Langstone Primary School, the report stated: “The school uses a film throughout the year, as the context for its whole-school focus on developing pupils’ lifelong learning skills.

“Leaders had identified that pupils do not always have the resilience to cope when they find something difficult or get something wrong in their work.

“They chose the film ‘Eddie the Eagle’ as the vehicle for planning curriculum work to introduce more able and talented pupils to the concept of the ‘power of yet’.

“They arranged for Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards to visit the school to talk to pupils about his challenges in reaching and participating in the Olympic games, and the importance of self-belief.

“This inspiring real-life experience has had a powerful impact on helping more able pupils and those with sporting or creative talents to develop better resilience and to persevere in their learning.”

