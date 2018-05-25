SEVERE delays have been reported across Newport due to bank holiday traffic.

Heavy traffic has been reported on the A48 in Duffryn, Newport, between Cardiff Road (Ebbw Bridge Roundabout) and the M4 J28 / A467 Forge Road (Tredegar Park).

Newport Bus is also warning of severe delays across the city.

The company wrote on its official Twitter page: "Due to severe Bank Holiday traffic around the city and surrounding areas the network is extremely busy.

"All services will be affected."