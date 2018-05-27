BARRISTERS in Wales and England have called off an escalation of their two-month dispute with the government over legal aid funding after the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) offered an extra £15 million.

The strike is a battle over the revision of the Advocates Graduated Pay Scheme (AGPS), the fee structure used when barristers take on cases in which the client qualifies for legal aid, as well as anger over the slashing of funding made to the justice system since the government’s cutbacks first started in 2010.

Barristers argue the new system does not recognise the growing amount of time spent reviewing material and would leave them at breaking point.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) recommended to its members that they refuse instructions on all new legal aid cases from April 1 when the AGPS changes came into force.

The reforms links barristers’ pay to the complexity of the cases they take on, dividing offences into categories – everything from drugs to burglary to murder.

Since the strike began, nearly two months ago, the disruption has left defendants unrepresented at hearings, trials and sentencings.

Advocates had planned to up the ante further last Friday by refusing to cover for colleagues at short notice.

Because of diary clashes, it is common for colleagues to step in on these “returned” cases.

In some chambers, as much as 20 per cent to 30 per cent of criminal barristers’ work involves covering for colleagues.

But the Criminal Bar Association, which represents barristers Wales and England, said on it has suspended the move until June 12 after the MoJ offered an additional £8m for barristers taking on fraud, drug and child sex cases, a further £4.5m for junior barristers and a 1 per cent increase in AGFS from next April (around £2.5m).

Angela Rafferty QC, chair of the CBA, said: “There has been a breakthrough.

"We are also of the view that at last the government is recognising the importance of the criminal justice system should have in our society."

An MoJ spokesperson said earlier this month: “We have already made positive changes since consulting, having invested additional resources for the most serious crimes such as terrorism, murder and sexual offences and an extra £9m to help young advocates."