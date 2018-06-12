A COMMUNITY came together to commemorate World War One with an afternoon tea.

The Abercarn and West End community fundraising group held the event on Saturday at the The Crown in Abercarn in aid of the town's poppy appeal.

Macie Dawkins from Abercarn, the current Young European Teen Miss International, donated her time to help prepare and serve tea for attendees.

She said: "It was a lovely to be part of the community event. The sun was shining and it was fun filled afternoon that everyone enjoyed.

"There were more than 70 people there of all different ages there and the queen even made an appearance, thanks to one of the volunteers."

The fundraising group is made up of local volunteers.

Find out more at Abercarn and West End Community fundraising group Facebook group.