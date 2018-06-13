NEWPORT school pupils have been learning key life skills through story-telling, with the help of a special guest.

Zimbabwean-born professional storyteller, Bevin Magama, has spent a term helping pupils at Ringland Primary School develop their creativity.

The project has largely focused on pupils in Year 3, but last week he also performed in front of the entire school.

His visit is part of the Lead Creative School Scheme, run by the Arts Council of Wales, where Mr Magama is a creative practitioner.

His key message was the power of imagination, with Mr Magama encouraging pupils to interact and engage.

Thomas Maloney, from Arts Coucil of Wales, said: “This collaboration is all about developing creativity, perseverance, and inquisitiveness.

“Lots of pupils may go onto work that demands skills such as imagination which is why the project aims to help develop their creative skills.

“Bevin Magamama’s performance on Friday had pupils captivated, interacting and responding with the story-telling.”