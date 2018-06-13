MONMOUTHSHIRE dairy farmers Lawrence and Izabela Hembrow welcomed families to Mead Farm at Redwick, near Magor, as part of Open Farm Sunday.

Mead Farm is among many farms across the region which will be welcoming visitors as part of the national event, the Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) Open Farm Sunday.

Dairy farmers Lawrence and Izabela Hembrow, who run Mead Farm Foods, welcomed more than 500 people from across the region to their farm during the day.

Izabela, giving who gave tours of the bottling plant, said: “We’re really pleased with the number of people who visited the farm during the day, especially all the families with young children. We were able to give them all a good look around a modern dairy farm, introduce them to some of the animals to show them what we do, to see the bottling plant and see our lovely herd of Holstein Friesian cattle in their pastures.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to show people, especially families and youngsters, a working dairy, to sample some of our products and also to see our wonderful electric milk float which does all the hard work delivering all of our home-produced milk, cream and butter along with eggs bacon and bread to homes in the locality. Our children, William and Abigail, were particularly excited about showing others of their age parts of the farm."

Visitors were able to clamber over farm vehicles including tractors and a combine harvester, have a trip in a tractor trailer on a tour of the farm and its pastures, try their hand at milking, meet chickens and calves and have their face painted.

Mead Farm Foods, on 190-acres, delivers its home-produced milk locally to families and businesses in Redwick and areas of Undy, Magor, Caldicot, Langstone, Chepstow and Tutshill, taking orders online.

Mead Farm Foods currently produces and delivers fresh farm milk as well as cream and their farmhouse butter, locally sourced free-range eggs, bacon and bread and also take orders from local shops, cafes and restaurants.