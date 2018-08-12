A RURAL chapel in the Black Mountains will be re-roofed thanks to a £12,100 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The ‘Raise the roof for Bettws Chapel’ project involves restoration of the timbers and replacement of the slates on the medieval chapel, situated on the outskirts of Bettws, near Abergavenny.

The chapel's roof was last renovated in 1893.

Father Julian Gray, priest-in-charge, said: "We are delighted that we will be able to conserve this lovely and historic building for future generations.

"There is no doubt that if the work did not take place then the chapel would have had to close.

"Local support for our fundraising activities has shown how the chapel is a focal point for the community in a sparsely populated part of Monmouthshire."

Work on the chapel is expected to start at the end of September.

Before work commences the chapel will hold an open day on Saturday 8th September, 10am-4pm , and a ‘hard hat weekend' will take place once work begins for visitors to see how the conservation work is progressing.

Richard Bellamy, head of HLF in Wales, said: "Thanks to National Lottery players HLF funds urgent structural repairs and also improved facilities. Bettws Chapel is an excellent example of how HLF can help conserve a much-loved building so it can continue to serve its local community."