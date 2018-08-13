THE owner of a dog who went missing more than two months ago is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who reunites him with his "best mate".

Paul James, from Llanhilleth, has spoken of his despair since his dog, a Yorkshire Terrier called Fergie, disappeared on May 29.

Mr James said he has even resorted to sleeping in fields and setting up motion-detection cameras in the hope of being reunited with Fergie.

Since his disappearance, Mr James – who lives alone – has been heartbroken, unable to sleep and at his “wit’s end”.

And he has now issued the generous reward in a desperate bid to see Fergie again.

“The more people that know, the more chance I’ve got of getting him back”, Mr James said.

“I’ll spend the rest of my life looking for him.”

Mr James has been posting flyers in and around Llanhilleth, and says the support he has received in the area has been “brilliant”.

Anyone with information can contact Mr James through the Facebook group called 'HELP FIND FERGIE (LLANILLETH NP13)'.