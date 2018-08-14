THE impact of Brexit and the prospect of an indepedent Wales were top of the agenda when Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood met supporters in Brynmawr.

The Rhondda AM held a public meeting at the Canolfan Tabor Centre on Monday, August 13, where she fielded questions on issues including Wales' future relationship with the European Union, the teaching of Welsh as a second language.

She said many party members and supporters had told her the current state of Welsh politics was "very dark" and that she saw part of the role of the party was to "pitch an alternative".

"We have to find hope," she said.

"We have to find that place where we can look to the future and see light at the end of the tunnel."

Asked what the party's current position was on an indepedent Wales, Ms Wood, who has led Plaid Cymru since 2012, said its first priority should be to get into power in Wales, saying the Scottish National Party's campaign for Scottish independence was a good model to follow.

"What I remember about the SNP was before they got into government they rarely talked about independence," she said.

"They said 'let's get into government and then we'll talk about independence'.

"There's a danger of putting the cart before the horse.

"The first step is government, and then we can talk about independence."

She added: "While there are many who are very keen to see Wales progress as an independent nation, there are many others who are petrified by the notion as well," she said.

"We need to assure them we are not going to lead them to a cliff edge, Brexit-style."

Ms Wood also reiterated her previous comments that Plaid Cymru would not enter into a coalition with another party in the Senedd after the 2021 Assembly Election, saying this would damage trust with voters, pointing to the plummet in support for the Liberal Democrats following the 2010 coalition agreement with the Conservatives.

"We have to be able to do this on our own terms," she said.

"We stand as Plaid Cymru, with our own policies, on our own terms."

She also fielded questions on issues such as how the party can better reach out to potential supporters, as well as mental health services and the shortage of GPs.

Ms Wood, who has led Plaid Cymru since 2012, is currently in the midst of a leadership contest, with AMs for Anglesey Rhun ap Iorwerth and Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Adam Price having challenged her for the role.

The winner will be announced in September.