GWENT Police are hunting for a woman in connection with a burglary.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers would like to speak with her as they believe she may be able to assist with their enquiries into a burglary on Clytha Road in Llancayo, Monmouthshire.

"The offence took place sometime between 1:00am and 6:00am on 5th May 2018, whereby a property was broken into and an untidy search was made.

"Credit cards, mobile phones, tablets and a laptop were taken from the premises.

"Anyone with information is asked to please call 101 quoting log 113 05/05/2018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111."