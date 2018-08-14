'FIX rooms' where drug users can inject safely should be introduced in Newport, South Wales East AM Mohammad Asghar has said.

The Conservative AM has previously called for such a facility to be set up in the city following concerns about used needles being left in parks and playgrounds, and called on the the Welsh Government to introduce a pilot project in the city.

But in a written response the Welsh Government said it would not do so until further work was carried out to determine how effective they would be.

A similar facility in Glasgow was blocked by the UK Government earlier this year.