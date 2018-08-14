THE NUMBER of deaths related to drug poisoning in Gwent has seen a small increase across the region.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that Caerphilly saw the sharpest rise, from 23 to 29, with other areas seeing a small increase in line with the UK trend.

From 2015-17, 26 deaths related to drug poisoning were recorded in Newport, up from 25 from 2014-16, and the second highest across the local authority areas in Gwent.

There were 19 drug-related deaths in Torfaen from 2015-17, and 12 in Monmouthshire, both equating to a rise of three from the same previous period.

Meanwhile in Blaenau Gwent, 15 drug-related deaths were recorded, up from the previous figure of 13.

Across England and Wales, 3,756 deaths involving legal and illegal drugs were recorded in 2017.

It represents a small increase on 2016, and is the highest total since comparable records began in 1993.

ONS health analysis statistician Ellie Osborn said: "The figures published today show that the level of drug poisoning deaths in 2017 remained stable.

"However, despite deaths from most opiates declining or remaining steady, deaths from fentanyl continued to rise, as did cocaine deaths, which increased for the sixth consecutive year."

Addaction, a drug and alcohol charity, described the drug related death statistics as a "preventable tragedy."

Karen Tyrell, executive director of the charity, added: "The truth is that most drug-related deaths are preventable.

"People who use opioids (like heroin) often have cumulative physical and mental health problems.

"Most of them have had very difficult, often traumatic lives and we're letting them down if we don't give them the best care that we can.

"Nobody wakes up in the morning and decides to become dependent on drugs.

"Everyone deserves help, and we know that every person can recover with the right support."

Information on the type of drugs recorded as being a factor in deaths is not released for the local authority.

But figures for the whole of England and Wales show that heroine and morphine were the most common drugs in drug-related deaths.

They were registered in 1,164 deaths in 2017 – however, this is down on 2016, and the first year-on-year drop since 2012.

Antidepressants, which were a factor in 484 deaths, were the next biggest killer.

There were 432 cocaine-related deaths, nearly four times the level in 2011.