POLICE are appealing for help about suspected incidents of prostitution after we reported about a community besieged by the issue.

On July 6 the South Wales Argus reported that residents in Pill, Newport are being kept from sleep by drug users, prostitutes and joy riders. Residents of Courtybella Gardens want a gate built to block access to a car park at the centre of the trouble.

Gwent Police are appealing for the public's help in their ongoing efforts to tackle the issue.

They are working with a variety of partner agencies, such as Newport Women's Aid, Newport City Council and the Social Justice Charity for South East Wales, to bring anyone committing criminal offences to justice and provide support to vulnerable and often exploited victims.

Inspector Jason Williams said: "We take any reports of sex workers operating in our community very seriously, and will act on any intelligence we gather quickly and robustly. We continue to target anyone coming to Pill to exploit sex workers.

"The issues behind these incidents are complex and require partner agencies to work together closely. Members of the public can also help us by reporting any concerns about, or incidents involving, alleged sex workers to us as soon as possible on 101 or 999 in an emergency. These reports will allow us to act quicker."

Pill residents are also invited to pass any concerns they may have about this issue to Sgt Roland Giles who is part of Gwent's Police's Pill Neighbourhood Policing Team. Email Roland.Giles@gwent.pnn.police.uk.