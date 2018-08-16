PEOPLE are being urged to show their support for a festival that debuts this weekend.

Portstock Festival is a family-friendly event, taking place at Tredegar Park on Saturday to raise funds for St David’s Hospice Care, whilst promoting live music and local talent.

St David’s Hospice was established in 1979 when it cared for six patients. Nearly 40 years later the hospice has grown, now caring for more than 3,200 patients and their families in Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Torfaen, and South and Mid Powys each year.

Portstock 2018 will be between 11.30am and 10pm, aiming to support St David's Hospice which currently costs more than £7.9 million a year to run.

Along with stalls, activities and workshops, Portstock 2018 will host live performances on their Main Stage and their Love Live Music Stage.

The latter stage will be run by Newport City Radio (NCR), a voluntary community radio station that recently celebrated its 10th birthday.

NCR Managing director, Ian Lamsdale, said: “The lead-up to Portstock has been brilliant. We've taken part in many events over summer, but personally I’ve been looking forward to this one the most.

“It’s similar to an event we did many years ago called Park Life, which was one of my favourite events during NCR’s ten years. Musicians have jumped on board, as it’s almost like an unofficial celebration of our tenth birthday that helps an amazing cause.

“It’s important to support St David’s Hospice, as it’s hard to find anyone in Newport who doesn’t know someone supported and helped by the hospice. Sadly, a friend of mine passed away a few years ago and the support he and his partner were given in his final months was second to none. I want that provision in our city for as long as possible, which won’t happen unless we raise money for it.

"If you want people and their families treated with dignity and respect when they’re going through a very difficult time turn up and support Portstock. It could be rainy, but it’s only one day and it’s not like you have to camp overnight. Grab your wellies and coat and have some fun.”

The Love Live Music Stage will host local talent Pork Chop of the Chop Tribe, Selena in the Chapel, Oxbowlake, LeClares Dancers, Lewis Leighton, Ian Lynn Palmer, Rhys Hone, Adem, Ruby Kelly, Brothers Blythe, and Big Ben.The stage will also host a Sparkles Hoop Troupe led hula hooping workshop and a Barracwda led drum workshop.

Acts on the Main Stage will kick off with singing by former member of Only Boys Aloud, Russel Jones Jr, at 12pm and headliners, Into The Ark, taking the stage at 7.45pm.

Other Main Stage performances include The Ed Sheeran Encounter, Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band, street theatre by Cardiff-based Barracwda, folk reggae band The Apple Tree Theory, female-fronted The Sisterhood, drumming ensemble The Dhol Foundation, and Hula Hoop Troop

Since dancing can work up an appetite, Cotyledon Market have food stalls including Noodles To Go, Bwydiful, Twi Gwym, Chatamari, El Burrito, Cham Cham, Tasty Bites, Parsons Nose, Poppadoms and Crepe Escape.

Vegan food will be on offer from Old Griffin Kitchen, meaning there is something for everyone, and there are a multitude of goods on offer such as jewellery from E. Designs and Gemwear, bath bombs from Simply Scented and That Smells Nice Co, build a bear by Teddy’s Wardrobe, amongst others.

St David's Hospice Care have also arranged stalls for Pizza Ria, pop-up bars by Vantage Point Events, Tiny Rebel, Parc Pantry and Western Power.

Adrenaline junkies can enjoy the rides provided by Danters funfair, and less adventurous children will still find plenty of entertainment, with games, workshops, pebble art, Louby Lou's story telling, face painting, and festival glitter and hair.

If this year is successful, Portstock may become an annual event.

Tickets cost £22 for adults, £14 for under 16s (although under 5s go free), or £55 for a family ticket, but people can save 20 percent by purchasing through Eventbrite. Simply use the promo code 'SCHOOLSOUT20.'

Alternatively, visitors can buy tickets for full price at the door, or join the celebrations at 5pm for £10 at the door. This will allow latecomers to watch the last three Main Stage acts and sample the various stalls.