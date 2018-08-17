THE leader of the city council has thanked thanked students, school staff and families for the hard work which saw the percentage of Newport pupils passing the Level 3 threshold beating last year's Welsh average.

Provisional data shows an increase in the percentage of pupils obtaining the Level 3 threshold (equivalent to 2 A Levels A*-E) to 97.2 per cent from 96.5 per cent last year. The Welsh average last year was 97.1 per cent.

The results have also shown an overall increase in Newport of pupils obtaining at least three A*/A passes to 13.4% from 9.5 per cent last year. Last year the Welsh average was 10.5 per cent.

There was also an increase in the percentage of pupils obtaining at least three A*- C grades to 57.1 per cent from 51.9 per cent last year. Last year the Welsh average was 54.7 per cent.

One of the most significant results saw a big rise in the percentage of A Levels at Lliswerry High School awarded grades A* or A increasing from 3.9 per cent last year to an impressive 24 per cent.

Other schools who also improved their results from last year include:

Bassaleg School increasing the percentage of pupils obtaining three A*/A by one percent to 17 per cent;

Caerleon Comprehensive increasing the percentage of pupils obtaining three A*/A by eight percentage points to 22.4 per cent and increasing the percentage of A Levels obtained at grades A*/A from 21 per cent to 36.1 per cent;

Newport High increasing the percentage of A Levels obtained at grades A*/A from 8.4 per cent to 16 per cent.

Both St Julians’ High School and St Joseph’s High saw an increase in performance – with St Julian’s High increasing the Level 3 threshold performance from 90.3 per cent to 99 per cent and St Joseph’s High increasing the Level 3 threshold performance to 100 per cent.

Newport City Council’s Leader Councillor Debbie Wilcox applauded those who achieved or exceeded their expectations in their A-levels or other qualifications.

Cllr Wilcox said: “It is also important to reassure those who might be upset and disappointed that they did not get the results they wanted. There is support available to help guide them into finding opportunities that will help them achieve their goals. Hopefully, they will come to realise this has been a minor hurdle in their path and not a complete halt to reaching their potential.”

“I wish all students the very best for the future as they move to the next stage in their lives, whether in education, training or the world of work.”

Wales is currently undergoing a period of change in how performance measures are used within the accountability system.

One aspect of this change is the way the EAS, the Education Achievement Service for Newport and four other councils, reports on regional and local outcomes.

Councillor Wilcox said: “In previous years, the unconfirmed figures from one exam board have been made available but the full results are not confirmed until later in the year. Newport City Council expects to publish those results, when they are available, on its website and will encourage individual schools to publish their own results on their websites.”

Councillor Gail Giles, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, said: “Congratulations to all our learners across the region, who have worked so hard to gain A Level or equivalent qualifications. These studies will undoubtedly prepare them for the next chapter in their career pathway, whether in university or in the world of work.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the support and commitment of governing bodies, head teachers, teachers, school-based staff, parents and guardians in today’s outcomes. The efforts that have gone in to these outcomes are not to be underestimated. We wish all pupils every success for the future.”