A PARCEL of land near Rodney Parade could be sold by Newport City Council amid concerns over security.

Council reports reveal plans to gift the land to the WRU, who own the Dragons, after Gwent Police identified “serious security issues” in the area.

The grassland, which forms part of the walkway separating the ground from Maindee Primary School, is said to cause concern on match days for both the Dragons and Newport County AFC.

The walkway between Maindee Primary School (left) and Rodney Parade

Following the terrorist attacks in Manchester and Paris, a UK-wide protocol was issued to increase the safety at any location holding events.

Gwent Police were required to demonstrate how secure Rodney Parade would be in the event of an attack.

“The report raised serious security issues for the land in question and is why the Dragons would like the land transferred to them,” said the council report.

“Having full control and responsibility over the land will reduce the security risk to any events they host, as the report mentioned that an attack could be co-ordinated from the location as potential attackers could congregate in the area.”

Fly-tipping is also common at the site, with several rucksacks and briefcases found discarded amongst the bushes.

Litter can be found amongst the bushes on the parcel of land

The council say such items often belong to people who are homeless but “such assumptions cannot be made every time”.

The report continued: "This raises security issues on a match day and could prevent a game or event from going ahead.

“Disposing the land will reduce the risk of an attack and also negate the council’s liability/political position if such an attack happened whilst still in its ownership.”

Antisocial behaviour also occurs on the land, with graffiti noticeable on the corrugated fence separating it from the stadium, with recreational drug use also commonplace.

Graffiti is barely visible behind trees on the fence boundary of Rodney Parade

“This is of great concern given the proximity of Maindee Primary School, the safety of the schoolchildren being paramount,” the report added.

“The transfer could provide an opportunity for community engagement with the school and the Dragons if the transfer goes ahead."

According to the council, the WRU want to clear the site and erect new fencing, at their own cost, to secure the plot within their boundary.

The council would still be responsible for the short-term maintenance of the land, but this would be reduced by the sale.

If the site were to ever feature in the WRU’s plans to redevelop Rodney Parade, then the national governing body would have to seek council permission.

Dragons chairman David Buttress has outlined plans to build a hotel, offices, conference facilities, restaurant and a new stand at the stadium

The report described the land as an "ideal sized plot to increase commercial ventures and increase the stadium's capacity by building a new stand".

The sale of the land could be signed off by the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for assets, Councillor Mark Whitcutt, next week.