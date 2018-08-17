The RSPCA is searching for the owner of a green Pacific parrot found on a Newport industrial estate.

Officers were alerted after the bird was found by a member of the public on August 9, during the afternoon, on the Leeway Industrial Estate.

The bird is very tame, and officers believe it is likely to have escaped from a home in the local area.

Anyone with information about who may own the parrot, or the owner themselves, is urged to contact the charity's inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

RSPCA animal collection officer Gary Lucas said: "This parrot was found on Newport's Leeway Industrial Estate last Thursday afternoon (August 9).

"The bird is very tame, and we're very sure will have an owner missing them. The parrot is green, with a blue strip and pink beak.

"We'd require proof from anybody coming forward and claiming ownership of the bird. Anyone with information is urged to contact us on 0300 123 8018.”

RSPCA say this incident highlights the importance of permanently identifying pets like this parrot.

ACO Lucas added: "Microchipping your pet gives them the best chance of being identified and returned to you if they become lost or stolen. If this parrot were chipped, we would have already returned this bird to their owner."

