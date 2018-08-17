A PHARMACY that has its patients care at the hard of its services has been nominated for two of our awards.

The New Inn Pharmacy near Pontypool was nominated for the Pharmacy of the Year and the Together We Achieve Awards in the South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards.

Pharmacist and owner Craig Hinks said that the staff are “delighted” to be nominated for the awards.

He said: “The team work very hard to look after patients and many of them have been with us a long time. We do our part to deliver the best service.”

The Pharmacy of the Year award is presented to a pharmacy that stands out for the level of care they provide.

The Together We Achieve Award, sponsored by the Monmouthshire Building Society Award recognises teams that work together to deliver improved patient care and public health.

The team at the New Inn Pharmacy were nominated for the awards by patients because of the outstanding service they provide in the community.

Mr Hinks added that the work of pharmacies has changed significantly in recent years and that they now offer a much wider range of services than just providing prescriptions.

They also moved to larger premises in 2016 which means they can offer more to the community.

“We look after people from cradle to grave,” Mr Hinks said. “Things have especially changed a lot for our older patients and there are more systems in place to help them manage their medication better.

“The important thing to make a difference for patients and helps keep them well rather than in care or hospital. We try and keep people well and at home as long as possible.”

