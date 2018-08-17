GWENT bus drivers took a break from ferrying passengers on their usual routes to complete a sponsored walk in aid of a Newport charity.

The 10 Stagecoach drivers from the Cwmbran depot completed the 10 mile walk that started at Pontypool’s Goytre Wharf and ended in Cwmbran.

The drivers raised £718.92 from their walk, a figure which was matched by Stagecoach bringing the total to £1,437.84.

Event organiser bus driver Lisa White, from Pontypool, said: “We decided to do the walk for St David’s Hospice Care because one of our drivers, Janis Paarvel, has cancer. Although Janis has an inoperable tumour he completed the walk with us which was amazing.

“Last year doctors gave him 12 months to live, but thankfully he is still with us and due to a special diet that he is on the tumour has shrunk.

Lisa said: “I have never organised a charity event for St David’s Hospice before, but it is such a good cause and deserves all the help and recognition it receives.”