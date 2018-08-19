THERE are six establishments in Gwent with food hygiene ratings of zero.

The Food Standards Agency is responsible for dishing up ratings, from zero to five, on food hygiene standards. Zero is the lowest, meaning those who score this need to make "urgent" improvements or they may risk closure.

In Newport three places currently have a zero food hygiene. These are: Chip Stop on Commercial Road which was last inspected in October 2017, Slemani on Corporation Road which was inspected in February, and Taj Kohinoor which received the rating two months ago.

In Torfaen, Frankie and Benny's on Glyndwr Road, and the Premier shop on Edlogan Square, were last inspected in June and both received zero ratings.

Flames Kebab on, Bethcar Street, is the only venue in Blaenau Gwent with a zero rating, given at their last inspection in May.

There are no businesses in Caerphilly or Monmouthshire with a zero rating.