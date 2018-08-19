A FAMILY have appealed for a missing teenager to get in touch.

15-year-old Naomi Reese, from Rhydyfelin, has been missing since August 15 and South Wales Police are increasingly concerned about her whereabouts.

Her family have said: “Please let us know where you are and that you are safe. Come home, we are all so worried about you.”

The teenager hasn't been heard from or seen since she disappeared on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector, Meirion Collings added: “We have carried out extensive enquiries into where Naomi may be and we and her family are becoming increasingly worried.

"We are concerned she has left the local area and would like to know that she is safe. Naomi please call us or your family, or friends, or go to your nearest police station so we can reassure your family that you are okay.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact 101 quoting reference 1800310545.