A RABBIT that was left in a box on a doorstep was 'severely emaciated' and in considerable pain and unable to walk.

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after the rabbit was dumped on a Tredegar doorstep earlier today.

The emaciated rabbit was found in a box which also had maggots inside at Bethel Avenue, Georgetown, Tredegar at around 12.30pm.

RSPCA inspector Izzi Hignell said: “This rabbit was sadly in an awful condition, as well as being severely emaciated she was very dirty in the genital area, had urine scalding and also had an injury to her hip/pelvis.

“She was unable to stand or walk and was in a considerable amount of pain.”

Inspector Hignell took the rabbit to a vet for emergency treatment. However, it was decided by the vet that the kindest thing to do was to put the rabbit to sleep to prevent any further suffering.

“It appears that this poor rabbit was dumped, although it is also possible that she may have been become lost from her owners for some time,” added Inspector Hignell.

“We’re appealing for information to try and find out where she came from and what happened to her. She wasn’t microchipped so we can’t track down an owner.”

The RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018, and calls are treated in confidence.