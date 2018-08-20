A CHARITY dinner will be held in Abergavenny Castle grounds to raise money for Unicef UK and the #CookForSyria campaign.

The dinner, hosted by Belazu Ingredient Company, celebrates Abergavenny’s 20th Food Festival, on Friday, September 14.

Abergavenny Food Festival begins the following day. The festival has long been known to challenge the status quo, never afraid to shy away from the food and farming issues of the day, which Belazu's dinner will mirror with a Middle Eastern-themed menu.

Diners will be treated to a four-course meal cooked by guest chefs including Yotam Ottolenghi’s group development chef, Calvin von Niebel; The Modern Pantry’s chef and owner, Anna Hansen; Elly Curshen, author and founding owner of The Pear Cafe in Bristol; pastry chef and food writer, Henrietta Inman and Belazu’s resident innovation chef and former head chef at Moro, Henry Russell.

Guests will be asked to pay what they think the dinner is worth, from a starting price of £40 for the first sitting and £60 for the second, including drinks.

Organisers hope to raise £10,000 for #CookForSyria and has pledged to double the amount raised by the evening’s guests.

The Belazu Foundation has been raising funds for food-related, educational projects that help disadvantaged individuals at home and abroad since 2003.

The #CookForSyria campaign is a global fundraising initiative curated by Clerkenwell Boy and SUITCASE Magazine in partnership with Unicef Next Generation London, a community group that works in aid of Unicef UK.

Tickets are on sale now and available for the first sitting at 5pm-8pm (booking/minimum fee £40) and, the second sitting from 8.30-11.30 (booking/minimum fee £60).

Book online at www.Belazu.com/Abergavenny or call 020 8838 1912