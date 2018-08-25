AS WE sat eating on the beautifully designed decking of our lodge for the weekend, rolling fields of luscious countryside surrounding us and a hot tub bubbling away in the background, I temporarily forgot we weren’t loving life in the south of France or heartland of Italy.

Sure we have had a summer for the ages and the weather helped, but this was west Wales with a difference.

Celtic Holiday Parks have outdone themselves with their Hampton lodges development at Noble Court, in Narberth, which is new for 2018.

Luxurious and contemporary each enjoys panoramic views of what is breath-taking scenery.

We stayed in the Hampton 2 Lodge, which boasts a king size double with ensuite shower, and one twin room, which has its own bathroom with bath and overhead shower.

The modern, well equipped open plan living/kitchen area is interior designer’s dream, and retractable doors lead to the decked area outside.

With glass balustrading, quality garden furniture and the aforementioned hot tub it is equally as classy as the finish inside.

Situated on the boutique shopping town of Narberth, the site is a National Tourism Awards for Wales 2018 winner in Best Caravan, Camping and Glamping in Wales category.

The site’s glamping selection is located in a natural retreat with equally superb vistas over the meadow and fields.

Safari Tents come in single and double storeys, offer internal shower rooms, and have their own kitchen/lounge/dining areas leading to decking and hot tub facilities.

Four poster beds draped with mosquito nets offer real safari feel. It’s camping, with style.

Touring and motorhome pitches are plentiful as another alternative.

But if it’s ultra glamour you want the Hampton lodges are it.

With a sea-inspired palette of cool neutrals and soft blues, they boast multiple flat screen TV’s, wine coolers, and other luxuries.

Complimentary hampers of Pembrokeshire-based bakes and treats are also included.

Noble Court has an outdoor outdoor pool, and play park, as well as a bar, and amusements for children.

Tenby beach is a short drive away and Narberth, a ten-minute walk, offers multiple places to eat.

A three-night short break for up four people at in a Hampton 2 Lodge costs from £633, a week costs from £1055. Visit hoseasons.co.uk or call 0345 498 6130.