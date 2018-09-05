FIRST Minister Carwyn Jones is officially opening one of two new Welsh Government (WG) offices in Berlin today.

The new offices in Berlin and Dusseldorf will ensure Wales can develop strong trade links post-Brexit, with Germany being Wales’ top export destination.

The value of Welsh exports to Germany stood at £3.2 billion in 2017, a significant increase of 7.8 percent on the previous year.

There are 90 German-owned companies in Wales, employing around 13,500 people, including Continental Teves in Ebbw Vale, and Siemens in Caldicot, Bridgend and Caernarfon,

Last year 21 Welsh companies secured German trade deals amounting to £5.23 million.

Mr Jones said: “Germany is of central importance to the Welsh economy.

“Not only is it our top export destination for Welsh goods, it is an important inward investor, with Wales attracting almost six percent of all Germany’s investments into the UK.

“Opening these two new offices in Germany sends a loud and clear signal to our European partners – Wales is open for business and we are determined to see our positive relationship with the EU continue post-Brexit.

“Increasing Wales’ presence in Germany will allow us to pursue new trade and investment opportunities, build networks and boost Wales’ profile.”

The WG is also planning to open two more offices this year, in Doha and Paris.