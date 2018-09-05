EMERGENCY services were called to a man in "distress" at a property in the city centre.

Police attended an incident at a flat in the Pill area of Newport and were accompanied by one ambulance at the scene.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 2.05pm on Wednesday, 5th September 2018, we were called to a man in distress in Alexandra Road, Newport.

"He was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries, before being taken into police custody."

Staff at the convenience store located under the property where the incident took place said they didn't know anything about the arrest and that police only entered the flat above the business.

They confirmed that they do not own the flat above the store.

A witness at the scene said that they arrived on Alexandra Road and saw one police van and the ambulance parked on the road.

They added: "People are used to things like this round here, things are that bad. It's a regular occurrence seeing the police."