A MAN has been found dead by emergency services.

Gwent Police have confirmed that a 42-year-old man was found at a property in Woolpitch, Greenmeadow, in Cwmbran, on Friday, August 31.

A spokesman from the force said: "At approximately 4.50am, we were called by the Welsh Ambulance Service to an address in Woolpitch, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, regarding concerns for the welfare of a man.

"A 42-year-old man was found deceased at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing, but we are not currently treating this death as suspicious."