A SCHOOL has achieved 'excellent' scores in all five categories of their first Estyn inspection.

Gaer Primary School, on Gaer Road in Newport, has been inspected for the first time since opening four years ago, following the amalgamation of the infant and junior schools.

The school was deemed 'excellent' in the inspection areas, which includes: standards, wellbeing and attitudes to learning, teaching and learning experiences, support and guidance, and leadership and management.

A summary of the report states: "Pupils receive a broad, balanced and rich curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils very well."

Most pupils entering the school, according to the report, have lower numeracy and social skills than expected for their age, yet 'nearly all' make good 'often very good' progress.

Teachers use a 'variety of rich teaching methods' to engage 'nearly all pupils' interest successfully' and 'the school supports the needs of individual learners very well.'

Leadership is praised in the report, as 'strong and innovative' with a 'clear vision and strategic direction.'

Alex Smith, who has been headteacher since 2014, was praised for setting 'appropriately high expectations' and said: “We are extremely proud to have achieved the best possible outcome in our Estyn Inspection.

"The report is vindication of the professionalism, wonderful team ethos, and hard work of our staff; and the enthusiasm and resilience of our amazing children.

"Our parents and carers have been a constant source of support, and our governors have been excellent in supporting and challenging our school.

"Our high expectations and ‘leadership at all levels’ have enabled us to make huge strides in a relatively short space of time.

"One of the most significant underpinning factors in our achievement is the excellent relationships between staff and pupils. We are delighted that this was recognised by Estyn and highlighted in the report.

"It is a privilege to work alongside such a committed team. We are extremely proud that our school has deservedly been recognised in such a public way.”

The only recommendation in the Estyn report was that Gaer Primary School continues to improve attendance.

You can read the full Estyn report here.