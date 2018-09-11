AN EVENT promoting positivity and raising funds for charity will debut this weekend.

Peace of Mind (PoM) fest will be at Warehouse 54, on Cambrian Road in Newport, from 8pm on Saturday, raising money for the mental health charity, Newport Mind.

Newport Mind offers free counselling, wellbeing groups, creative therapy groups, and other forms of support to more than 2,500 people who use the services.

The event will feature live music, fancy dress, and games.

Organiser, Shannon Thacker, said: “It’s important to raise awareness on mental health and reduce the stigma, as often people don’t feel comfortable talking about it.

“We are all human and all experience moments of stress, loneliness, worry or fear, but this can sometimes develop into more serious problems.

“Mental health fluctuates and can be affected by events and circumstances as you move through various stages of life.

“I want to show people where to turn, and what support is available to them.”

DJs will perform on the night, including Ph, Spctrm, Lam Barn-E, Half&Half, So Sash, Oliver Harvey, Fat Wills, Boz and Raudi TT, with more to be announced.

“I chose music, because it makes people happy,” explained Ms Thacker.

“It’s uplifting and brings people together in unity. One of the DJs recently opened up about suffering with anxiety and depression; a lot of people involved are very passionate about the cause.”

Festival theme dress up is optional, with glitter encouraged. Alternatively, people can wear or paint on a mask, as a symbol of how mental health issues are often masked.

Positivity Roulette will be hosted at PoM fest, with visitors paying a small donation to pick a number from a hat. They will then be assigned an act of kindness to fulfill, either at the event or in general.

“The acts of kindness roulette will spread good vibes and positivity, because kindness is contagious,” added Ms Thacker.

The event, which brings people together in a safe space, will have collection buckets and information on the support available for people who are struggling with mental health.

The fun starts from 8pm, and is £4 entry on the door, until 10pm.